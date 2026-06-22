Chris Jericho Issues Warning To Tommaso Ciampa

According to PWMania.com, Chris Jericho is scheduled to face “The Psycho Killer,” Tommaso Ciampa, in a singles match at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on Wednesday, July 8th.

During a face-to-face confrontation on Saturday’s AEW Collision, Ciampa gained the upper hand in their brawl by delivering a low blow, followed by a running knee strike. As a result, Jericho ended up bloodied at the hands of Ciampa.

In a post-AEW Collision digital exclusive, Jericho issued a warning to Ciampa. The inaugural AEW World Champion kept his message brief, expressing gratitude for being “woken up” by Ciampa but warning that Ciampa would not thank him for what is about to happen next.

Jericho said, “Ciampa. I gotta thank you, because I needed this. But trust me, you’re not gonna thank me for what happens to you now.”