Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Appearance At RevPro Show, Attacks Will Ospreay (Video)

Chris Jericho is keeping busy ahead of AEW ALL IN 2023.

In addition to performing in concert this weekend, “The Ocho” has also turned up at the RevPro independent show.

On Saturday, the AEW star made a surprise appearance at the RevPro Anniversary show to attack his scheduled opponent for AEW ALL IN 2023, Will Ospreay.

Shortly after “The Aerial Assassin” defeated Shingo Takagi in the main event, a masked Jericho appeared inside the Copper Box Arena and attacked him before unveiling himself to be the attacker.

Check out footage below