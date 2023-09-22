Chris Jericho Says The Backstage Issues In AEW Have Been Rectified

AEW star Chris Jericho recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how people like to focus on the negative and how any issues a pro wrestling promotion has is out within minutes.

Jericho said, “It’s wrestling though, man. It’s only rock ‘n’ roll. I think people like to focus on negative.” “I remember when I got into the fight with Goldberg in Milwaukee [at WWE event in 2003], it was out on whatever version of the internet was then 10 minutes later… So it’s not like this is the first time there’s been incidents backstage. It happens. I just think now with social media that people want to jump on the negative.”

Jericho also talked about how the backstage issues in AEW have been rectified, but people still tend to focus on the negative things and downplay the positive things.

“We know the issues. The issues have been rectified.” “But the point is, it’s like, there’s so much positive things going on. And those things are always kind of a little bit downplayed. But it’s the negative that gets focused on. I know what’s going on in the locker room, and we know what areas we need to work on. I mean, negative press is negative press.”

“Once again, you still got, out of those 81,000 people [at Wembley Stadium], how many people know what even happened or even really care? You know what I mean, the hardcore, and the journalists, and the guys who do this care. And we should. But there’s also fans — not just 81,000, how about being number one on cable once again four weeks in a row? Number one — the number one show out of all shows [on Wednesday night TV], is AEW. So to me, that’s a huge positive that also gets kind of lost in the shuffle because somebody’s in a bad mood one day, or whatever it might be. It happens, it’s wrestling. We’re all gypsies, tramps, and thieves, and there’s gonna be issues from time to time.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.