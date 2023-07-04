Chris Jericho Segment Announced For Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
On Tuesday, the company announced the addition of a Chris Jericho segment for the show.
Check out the announcement below and join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
We’ll hear from @IamJericho this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Edmonton, Alberta!
Don’t miss Wednesday Night Dynamite at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork or join us at @RogersPlace by purchasing tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY! pic.twitter.com/IoxP2ccaiF
TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWDynamite, the road to #BloodAndGuts starts with Omega & Yuta one-on-one, the #OwenHartFoundationTournament Women’s Quarterfinals continues, we hear from Chris Jericho & much more!
Don’t miss #AEWDynamite Wednesday at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OaPoOeWKX0
