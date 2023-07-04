Chris Jericho Segment Announced For Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Tuesday, the company announced the addition of a Chris Jericho segment for the show.

Check out the announcement below

We’ll hear from @IamJericho this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Edmonton, Alberta! Don’t miss Wednesday Night Dynamite at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork or join us at @RogersPlace by purchasing tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY! pic.twitter.com/IoxP2ccaiF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2023