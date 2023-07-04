Chris Jericho Segment Announced For Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite

By
Matt Boone
-

You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Tuesday, the company announced the addition of a Chris Jericho segment for the show.

Check out the announcement below and join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR