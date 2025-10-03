Chris Jericho Teases Future Plans Amid WWE Return Speculation

Rumors have been swirling in recent weeks about Chris Jericho possibly returning to WWE once his current AEW contract expires at the end of 2025 — and WWE is reportedly showing “significant interest” in bringing the veteran star back.

As speculation about his future grows, Jericho marked a major milestone in his legendary career this week. On the 35th anniversary of his professional wrestling debut, the former world champion took to Instagram to reflect on his journey and thank fans for their support.

“Crazy to think it’s been 35 years to the day of my VERY FIRST MATCH! On Oct 2, 1990 I faced @stormwrestlingacademy in Ponoka, Alberta at the #PonokaMooseHall, in front of about 85 people. The match ended in a ten minute draw and I remember every little thing as if it happened only yesterday! (I got paid 30 dollars….a 20 & a 10!),” Jericho wrote.

“I have had a wonderful, amazing, one in a million career since then…. and I wanna thank all of YOU from around the entire world for joining me for certain parts …or even all of it! And the good news is…. IT AIN’T OVER YET!”

Jericho’s message will only fuel speculation about his next move, especially given WWE’s interest in a potential reunion. If he does decide to return, it would mark his first appearance in a WWE ring since 2018 and add another chapter to one of the most storied careers in professional wrestling history.

For now, Jericho remains a key figure in AEW, where he has been a cornerstone of the promotion since its launch in 2019. But with his contract winding down and the wrestling world buzzing, the door remains wide open for a high-profile WWE comeback in 2026.