Christian Cage Declares Current AEW Run The “Greatest” Of His Career

AEW star Christian Cage is calling his current run the best of his legendary career.

In a new interview with Yahoo Sports, the veteran reflected on his in-ring comeback after a seven-year retirement, the success of his “Patriarchy” character, and his ultimate goal of capturing the AEW World Championship.

Speaking about his 2021 return at AEW Revolution, Cage made it clear he didn’t come back just to relive old memories. “This is, without a doubt, the greatest, the best run,” Cage said. “Did I see it happening this late? No, but it did. And like I said, when I got my career back after being gone for seven years, I wasn’t coming back to do the greatest hits tour. I was coming back to be the best. And that’s the kind of standards that I hold myself to. Anything less than that, you would not see me step foot in that ring.”

Cage also reflected on the promo that launched his now-infamous “Patriarchy” persona, when he verbally eviscerated Jack Perry. “No, I had no clue,” Cage admitted when asked if he expected it to go viral. “It was a deeply personal line, and I was expecting a reaction. I don’t know if I expected it to go as viral as it did. And when something like that happens you have to jump on it.”

Looking ahead, Cage will team with longtime friend Adam Copeland at All Out in Toronto against FTR, but he stressed the alliance is temporary. “Cope and I agreed to help each other with our issues. Part of the agreement was we’ll get through this, and there’s no promises beyond that,” Cage explained. “But at the end of the day, I still want my name in the books as the AEW world champ by the time it’s all said and done.”

Since joining AEW, Christian Cage has already held the TNT Championship twice and the Trios Championship once, further cementing his legacy. He also previously captured the TNA World Championship during his time in Impact Wrestling.