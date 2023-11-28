Christian Cage To Respond To Adam Copeland’s Challenge On AEW Dynamite

A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN., the company has announced a segment involving the TNT Champion.

TNT Champion Christian Cage will respond to the challenge issued to him by Adam Copeland on last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

“TNT Champion Christian Cage will respond to the challenge made by Adam Copeland on Collision,” the announcement made via AEW’s Twitter (X) page on Monday night read. “Don’t miss ‘The Patriarch’ this Wednesday Night on Dynamite

LIVE at 8/7c on TBS!”

Check out the announcement below and join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.