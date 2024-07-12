CJ Perry Announces Her AEW Departure

CJ Perry has parted ways with AEW.

After years of interest in AEW and other projects, Perry joined the promotion in June 2021 after being let go by WWE along with several other stars.

Perry made her AEW debut following the Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match at the 2023 AEW All Out pay-per-view event, which took place at the United Center in Chicago. She was later paired up with Andrade on television.

In December, she was admitted to the hospital due to an MRSA infection. Perry has been absent from AEW programming since the December Worlds End pay-per-view event when Miro defeated Andrade in Andrade’s final match with the company.

Perry was asked about her AEW status during an interview with USA Today at the 2024 ESPY Awards. “[My] time with them has just finished,” Perry said.

Perry stated that she is available to sign anywhere while remaining focused on her current role as a manager.