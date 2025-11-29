CJ Perry Discusses Whether She Misses Wrestling In The Ring

Former WWE star CJ Perry, known as Lana, announced her retirement during her appearance on TMZ Inside the Ring.

Perry said, “I think when I said I retired, I was being very sarcastic. Well, because they let me go at 36, so I just claimed that apparently I retired at 36. But you know, I think that’s really young. I would love to wrestle again. But I do believe that my money pocket, and what I add the most value to wrestling companies, is talking and promoting their talent. And at the end of the day, we’re in the business of promotion. If you watch the McMahon documentary, if you watch Logan and Jake Paul talk about boxing and wrestling, we’re in the business of selling tickets and promoting. And that’s why Logan and Jake are so good at what they do, is because they know how to tell stories. And they know how to promote, and they know how to make it really entertaining at that. I believe I do well at those things. And you know, Rusev? Lana knows she can help Rusev. He just needs to call.”

On if she misses wrestling in the ring:

“Oh my god. Are you kidding me? I miss it so much. I feel like a drug addict a little bit, you know? And it’s like, that’s the high. There’s no high and no adrenaline rush like that in the world. We have a very, very special relationship with the audience. A little bit like standup comics, because you’re out there in the middle and you can feel people. And as a heel, you know you can really dictate everything. You’re setting up for the baby face and the hero to come out there and steal the show. And to be able to have that connection and that relationship, and really just promote provoke emotion and put smiles on people’s faces. You know, we live in a rough world. So it’s nice to be able to have that little bit of moment of light and connection.”

