Claudio Castagnoli On How Will Ospreay Joining AEW Is A Leap Of Faith

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez on a number of topics including how Will Ospreay joining the company is a leap of faith, comparing it to when he jumped ship from ROH to WWE years ago.

Castagnoli said, “I’m sure there was something for Will where it’s like … Tokyo Dome, New Japan, he’s been there for, I believe, it was seven plus years, there’s the same thing of like, ‘okay I’ve done this, I know I can do this, if I want to challenge myself …’ that’s always the scary part.” “Do you choose comfort or do you want to challenge yourself and take that leap of faith?”

You can check out Castagnoli’s comments in the video below.