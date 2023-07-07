Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mark Briscoe For World Title At ROH Death Before Dishonor

Mark Briscoe is going for the gold!

After a talk from his pal NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston on this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, Mark Briscoe will be stepping up and challenging Blackpool Combat Club member and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.

Tony Khan confirmed the bout for the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 premium live event scheduled for July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey.