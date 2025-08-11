Jeff Jarrett Calls Athena A “Blue Chipper,” Predicts Bright Future For Her

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is currently the Director of Business Development for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), recently appeared on an episode of his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett.”

In this episode, he discussed various topics, including ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

Jarrett said, “She’s got an aura and a charisma about her. And I am definitely not late to the party on jumping on the bandwagon. But Conrad, we did the kickoff party for All In. Gosh, that seemed like a lifetime ago in a lot of ways. But she was a part of that.. And you know, I was the MC of it. Brought talent out, back and forth and all that. But we chatted that night as well. And I didn’t want to get too deep in the weeds there. But you know, she came into the organization — what, well over a year at Ring of Honor? And I just was observing that in a lot of ways, in that she’s really put in the time and the effort — and in a lot of ways, the emotional investment. And so I hate to say it, but it’s about time [she got a push].”

On Athena’s future:

“I think her future is super bright because she can walk, she can talk, she can do all kinds of styles in the ring. So yeah, she’s — what do they call it in the stock buying business? She’s a blue chipper, as JR would say.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)