Updated Lineup For ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV

Following this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, the company has announced an updated lineup for this month’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will defend her title against Mina Shirakawa, while Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty will defend his title against Xelhau.

Additionally, it was previously announced that ROH World Champion Bandido will defend his title against Hechicero from the Don Callis Family.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 is scheduled for Friday, August 29, at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ROH Death Before Dishonor

2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Friday, 8/29 ROH World Title@BandidoWrestler vs @_ReyHechicero Hechicero made it known at #ROHSupercard that he wants Bandido’s ROH World Championship, and they'll fight for the title at #ROHDBD in Philly on Friday, 8/29! pic.twitter.com/hVY9FSSAIj — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 14, 2025