Updated Lineup For ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV

Following this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, the company has announced an updated lineup for this month’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.
ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will defend her title against Mina Shirakawa, while Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty will defend his title against Xelhau.
Additionally, it was previously announced that ROH World Champion Bandido will defend his title against Hechicero from the Don Callis Family.
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 is scheduled for Friday, August 29, at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.