ROH Vacates Tag Team Titles; New Champions To Be Decided At Final Battle

During this week’s Black Friday special episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, La Facción Ingobernable—comprising “El Toro Blanco” RUSH and “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara—was stripped of the ROH World Tag Team Titles due to an injury sustained by RUSH. Their title reign concluded at 92 days after they won the belts at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Additionally, it was announced that Guevara will team up with The Beast Mortos, also part of La Facción Ingobernable, to face “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington and Adam Priest at the Final Battle event.

The winners of this match will be crowned the new champions. This matchup means that both Guevara and Mortos will be pulling double duty, as they are also scheduled to compete in the main event. They will face members of the Don Callis Family—Hechicero, Komander, Blake Christian—and Bandido, the current ROH World Champion, in a Survival of the Fittest Match for Bandido’s title.

ROH Final Battle will take place on Friday, December 5th, as part of GalaxyCon, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air live on HonorClub.