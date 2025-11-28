Updated Card For ROH Final Battle 2025

Following last night’s post-AEW Full Gear and Thanksgiving episode of AEW Collision, the company announced an updated lineup for the upcoming ROH pay-per-view, Final Battle, set for next month.

Brodido’s ROH World Champion, Bandido, will defend his title against La Facción Ingobernable’s ROH World Tag Team Champion, “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara, Hechicero from the Don Callis Family, Blake Christian, La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos, and Komander in a Survival of the Fittest Match. Additionally, the Undisputed ROH Women’s World TV Champion, “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, will defend her title against Red Velvet.

Previously announced matches include ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena defending her title against Persephone, and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, “Captain” Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo), defending their titles against SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Scorpio Sky).

Also scheduled is a ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament Finals match, with competitors yet to be determined. Queen Aminata will face Deonna Purrazzo in one semifinal, while Billie Starkz will take on the winner of the match between Serena Deeb and Yuka Sakazaki. The two semifinal winners will then compete in the finals.

Furthermore, the AEW National Championship will be defended, with the competitors still to be announced. The inaugural champion, Ricochet from The Demand, was crowned at Full Gear in a Casino Gauntlet Match, but details regarding his first title defense have not yet been revealed.

Finally, Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion, “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty, will defend his title against Komander.

ROH Final Battle is scheduled for Friday, December 5th, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air live on HonorClub at WatchROH.com.