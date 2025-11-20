Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 11/19/2025

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Wednesday night from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, as part of the Dynamite and Collision tapings.

These matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Yuka Sakazaki def. “The Professor” Serena Deeb in a ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match.

– Persephone def. Valentina Rossi.

– QT Marshall def. The Frat House’s Jacked Jameson. Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall took out The Frat House before Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta attacked them.