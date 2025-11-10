Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 11/8/2025

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Saturday night from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas, as part of the Collision tapings.

These matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Don Callis Family’s “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer def. Aaron Solo.

– The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver) def. an unknown trio.

– The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) def. Warren J and Zack Zilla.

– Adam Priest, Jay Lethal and “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington def. The Frat House (Cole Karter, Griff Garrison and Jacked Jameson).

– The Swirl (Blake Christian and Lee Johnson) def. an unnamed talent and Will Allday.

– ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and Billie Starkz def. Hyan and Maya World.

– The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Stori Denali and Tony Nese) def. an unnamed trio.

– Dalton Castle and The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) def. an unnamed talent, Warren J and Zack Zilla.

– SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Leila Grey and Scorpio Sky) def. MxM TV (Johnny TV, Mansoor, Mason Madden and Taya Valkyrie).

– Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty def. Willie Mack in a ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground Match.

– Don Callis Family (Hechicero and Rocky “Azucar” Romero) def. Spanish Announce Project (Angelico and Serpentico).