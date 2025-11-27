ROH TV Moving To Friday This Week For Special Black Friday Episode

Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced a special Black Friday episode of ROH TV, airing on HonorClub on Friday, November 28th, instead of the usual Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

This week’s episode will feature several exciting matches, including Serena Deeb facing Yuka Sakazaki in a quarterfinal match for the ROH Women’s Pure Championship. Additionally, Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) will go up against Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and Anthony Ogogo) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Other matches scheduled for the special episode include The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) in tag team action, the Premier Athletes (Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, and Stori Denali) in a Mixed 6-Person Tag Team match, Komander competing against Mansoor from MxM TV in a singles match, and The Swirl (Blake Christian and Lee Johnson) taking on BEEF and “Main Man” Oro in another tag team match.

The special Friday episode of ROH TV will air on WatchROH.com at 7 PM ET.

ROH TV hits a special night!

Catch ROH TV: Black Friday on Friday, Nov 28th! 📺 Watch ROH TV Black Friday on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/BnLrSAyTog — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 26, 2025

The Von Erichs return to ROH for hard-hitting tag team competition! 📺 Watch Black Friday ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/AtiXta8uWP — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 26, 2025

The #ROH Women’s Pure Title Tournament Quarterfinals continue!@SerenaDeeb faces @YukaSakazaki, who will advance to meet @BillieStarkz next? 📺 Watch Black Friday ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/RPjv9D3jrT — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 26, 2025

The Premier Athletes are back! @TonyNese, @AriyaDaivari and @storidenali hit the ring for mixed six-person tag team competition! 📺 Watch Black Friday ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/v9jzQMLyhM — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 26, 2025

Tag team momentum is on the line as The Swirl (@_BlakeChristian & @BigShottyLee) battle @TheMainManOro & @BEEFTCB! 📺 Watch Black Friday ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/ywW3OUT5vk — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 26, 2025