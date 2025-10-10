Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 10/8/2025

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Thursday night from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of the Collision tapings.

These matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Satnam Singh def. Gino Adonis.

– Billie Starkz def. Aleah James.

– The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) and Dalton Castle def. Leeroy Shogun, Logan Cruz and Tyson Malrick.

– Swirl (Blake Christian and Lee Johnson) def. Willie Mack and Alex Zayne.

– The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion Katsuyori Shibata def. Premier Athletes’ Josh Woods in a Pure Rules Match.

– Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo and “Captain” Shawn Dean) (c) def. BEEF and The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) to retain their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

– SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin and Scorpio Sky) def. The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard.

– Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Stori Denali and Tony Nese) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) and Isla Dawn.

– Alex Windsor and Yuka Sakazaki def. Robyn Renegade and Taya Valkyrie.

– Don Callis Family (Hechicero and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer) def. Orion and The OXP.

– Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty vs. Komander in a ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground Match ends in a time limit draw.

– Adam Priest, Jay Lethal and “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington def. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno).

– The Death Riders (Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta) def. Aaron Solo and Angelica Risk.