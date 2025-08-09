Tony Khan Confirms Paul Walter Hauser Will Wrestle For ROH

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Robbie Fox’s podcast, My Mom’s Basement, to discuss various topics, including the news that Paul Walter Hauser will compete in ROH.

He said, “Paul Walter Hauser, who has commentated in AEW and is going to be wrestling for us in Ring of Honor.”

Khan added, “He’s going to be wrestling for Ring of Honor and he’s a great commentator for us in AEW.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

