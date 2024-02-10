CM Punk Believes Everyone Needs To Put Some Respect On Bayley’s Name

WWE star CM Punk took to his official Instagram account shortly following this past Thursday night’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference and talked about a number of topics including how Bayley won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match yet she is not on the WrestleMania XL poster as well as how everyone needs to put some respect on her name.

Punk said, “I feel the need to, as a broadcast journalist, express the fact that I really wanted to talk about Bayley and how she won the Royal Rumble for the women.”

“She wasn’t represented on the poster, I felt like she needed a presence there.”

“I got caught up talking about The Rock and Reigns and Cody and Seth, and all that, but very much in the main event mix is Bayley. She won the Rumble, don’t forget it. Put some respect on her name.”

