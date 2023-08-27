CM Punk & Jack Perry Have Fight Backstage At ALL IN, Perry Asked To Leave

A backstage incident occurred just minutes before the AEW All In main event began.

Jack Perry and CM Punk had a physical altercation at the event, about ten minutes before Punk’s match with Samoa Joe, Fightful reports. Perry had just wrestled Hook in the pre-show’s final match.

During Perry’s match, he said to the camera, “It’s real glass, cry me a river” as he and Hook did some spots involving a car window. The remark was in response to an altercation he had with Punk during a Collision taping this summer.

Perry’s remark is said to have sparked the backstage altercation.

According to Fightful Select, one side of the story stated that Perry confronted Punk backstage, resulting in a shoving match between the two, followed by Punk putting Perry in a choke.

Punk confronted Perry as he was walking to the entrance for his match against Joe, PWTorch reports. After exchanging words, Punk pie-faced Perry, restraining him in a face lock and throwing punches before they were separated.

Miro stated on Twitter (X), that the Fightful report was “fake and untrue,” but did not elaborate. He wrote, “That’s fake and untrue.”

According to FW4Online, Perry was asked to leave the venue while Punk remained in his dressing room.

Perry lost the FTW title to Hook in his Zero Hour match, while Punk retained the “Real World Championship” against Samoa Joe in the main event.

