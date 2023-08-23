CM Punk Offers High Praise For AEW Star Darby Allin

“The Best in the World” thinks highly of Darby Allin.

CM Punk recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview promoting AEW ALL IN 2023, during which he spoke highly of Allin, saying he feels he could be the franchise cornerstone of the promotion for the future.

“It’s Darby Allin,” Punk said. “He’s still fairly young, and he always makes chicken salad out of chicken sh*t.”

Punk continued, “He’s got that ‘It Factor’, and he’s really getting comfortable. We had a whole big promo segment a few weeks ago [on Collision], and I thought he shined. That made me super proud. He has a ton to offer, as long as he doesn’t kill himself jumping over his house in a f*cking monster truck or something like that.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.