CM Punk Receiving Positive Reviews From Those Within WWE

CM Punk’s reputation has changed for many, since the end of his initial WWE tenure was marked by his being tough to work with, and the troubles he had in AEW were widely known, causing him to be released by the company following backstage physical incidents with The Elite and Jack Perry.

When Punk returned to WWE in November, many people noted his behavior and upbeat attitude. Following Monday’s WWE RAW, Punk, Drew McIntyre, and World Champion Seth Rollins’ segment was a hot topic.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, the segment was designed to make it appear as if they are entering into “shoot” territory by venturing into zones where there is known legitimate heat, but this does not imply that there is or is not still legitimate tension or heat between the stars who are trolling each other. Instead, those concerned are willing to set aside their differences for business purposes.

It was stated that “while Seth harbored legitimate gripes with Punk, the two are getting along backstage when planning their segments. Punk continues to get all positive reviews from many sources regarding how he is carrying himself amongst colleagues and management.”

Punk will be a guest commentator for the upcoming World Title match between Rollins and McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.