CM Punk Reveals Just How Nervous He Was Before Making WWE Return

Returning to WWE this time around was a completely different animal for CM Punk.

“The Best in the World” spoke about this during his appearance this past Thursday on ‘The Jackie Redmond Show’ on the official YouTube channel for the National Hockey League (NHL).

“100% of CM Punk was nervous,” Punk admitted when talking about his return to WWE in his hometown of Chicago at WWE Survivor Series 2023 back in November. “Returning to wrestling is one thing. Returning to WWE is a completely different animal. I didn’t know how things would go. It’s not like I was off TV for a super long time, but you still, as a performer, you’re like, ‘Is anyone going to remember me?’ I was legit in an arena that had not been kind to me throughout my career.”

Punk continued, “My first UFC fight was in that building. It was also hugely cathartic because I’m very much a guy who, if you ask me if I’m ready, I’m going to tell you ‘no’ because part of the juice is being in front of a live crowd. I’m the old guy on the ice now. I can stretch and warm up and I’m not going to be ready until I’m on the ice, the whistle blows, and the puck drops. Now, I’m ready. I need to be in front of the crowd and I need to see the red light on the camera and it’s like, ‘Okay, now, it’s go time.'”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.