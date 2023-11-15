CM Punk Teases Fans Amid Speculation That He Will Return To WWE Or AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW star CM Punk reportedly wanted to return to WWE, but the company “turned him down” and he is not expected to return for the time being.

Regardless of the reports, fans are still speculating about Punk possibly returning to WWE or wearing the “Devil” mask on AEW television.

Punk has publicly addressed the rumors by trolling fans on his Instagram stories.

Punk revealed in one story that he was working out to the song “War Pigs,” which is also the official theme for the 2023 WWE Survivor Series PLE. It also showed that he burned “666” calories during his workout, as well as an animation of him wearing an AEW hoodie.

CM Punk using the the Survivor Series theme song WarPigs on his Instagram Story today GENERATIONAL TROLLING lmaooo pic.twitter.com/J9rIWi3UVz — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) November 14, 2023

Punk also shared a video package from the 2012 WWE Hell in a Cell PPV that featured him dressed as the Devil.