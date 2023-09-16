CM Punk Teases WWE Return At Survivor Series 2023 (Video)

Could “The Best in the World” be on his way back?

CM Punk returned alongside USA Today / MMA Junkie reporter John Morgan to call the action for the Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC) event on Friday.

While calling the fights at CFFC 125 on UFC Fight Pass, the recently released AEW star appeared to be teasing something going on in his career that will be keeping him busy in two months time.

Why is that relevant to the pro wrestling world?

Well, maybe it’s not! But if it is, it’s highly relevant.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 takes place in, well, two months time, in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois, nonetheless.

Is Punk having fun trolling the wrestling world? Or is there some substance to the rumors of Punk returning to WWE

We will keep you posted here as more details on this potential massive story continues to surface.