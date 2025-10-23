CM Punk vs. Jey Uso Odds Released Ahead Of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to host a special edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, November 1st, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Betting odds for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match between “The Best In The World” CM Punk and “Main Event” Jey Uso have been released.

CM Punk is favored to win against Jey Uso and become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Punk’s odds are currently -800, while Uso’s are +425. Initially, the odds opened at -1000 for Punk and +550 for Uso, indicating a shift in sentiment. Despite this change, Punk still has an impressive 88.9% probability of winning the title.

This match was arranged after Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate injury at WWE Crown Jewel, prompting WWE to adjust its storyline. As a result, Rollins was stripped of the title earlier this week, with the company citing Bron Breakker’s recent attack on Rollins as the cause. Punk earned his title shot by winning a Triple Threat Match against LA Knight and Jey Uso.

Meanwhile, Uso secured his title shot for the vacant championship by winning a battle royal on RAW this week.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

“The Best In The World” CM Punk -800 vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso +425