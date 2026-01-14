CM Punk Weighs In On John Cena–Gunther Finish Backlash

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk appeared on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox to discuss various topics, including reactions to the Stranger Things finale and 17-time World Champion John Cena’s final match with the company.

Punk said, “I thought that was great. I was super happy about it, but people have their opinions. It’s just like the John Cena-Gunther finish. I feel like it’s the same thing. Whereas some people — maybe I don’t think you understand what you’re watching. But if you didn’t like it, I can also understand that. But to overnight make it your entire personality and spend an unhealthy amount of time talking about it?”

On the match itself:

“Put it this way. If John won, they’d be mad about that, too. But we wouldn’t be talking about it anymore. And we’re still talking about that finish. The smile, the tap. ‘Oh my god. The guy who said don’t give up just gave up.’ Did he? Eh. Everybody’s an expert. I thought it was beautiful.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

