Cody Rhodes Addresses Possibility Of Part-Time WWE Schedule

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has weighed in on whether he might adopt a more relaxed, part-time schedule in the future, similar to Roman Reigns, and while he’s open to the idea, he admits it’s something he approaches with caution.

Speaking on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast, Rhodes acknowledged that with several non-wrestling projects on the horizon, a lighter in-ring schedule is possible.

He said, “I don’t really know, I’m in uncharted territory, there are some projects that are not wrestling projects on my plate that are coming up that I’m very excited about. I’ve not ever been excited about anything outside of pro-wrestling from a professional standpoint, and now I am. So… maybe?”

One of those projects includes a role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, set to begin filming in September.

However, “The American Nightmare” admitted that his main concern with a part-time schedule is the impact it could have on his bond with the WWE Universe. “I say maybe because when you connect with a fan, you can’t go away. You can go away for a little bit, if you go away too long, then you’re hurting that relationship, and that’s a scary moment for me.”

For now, Rhodes is still working a full schedule. He’s coming off a hard-fought and brutal Undisputed WWE Championship defense against John Cena in a Street Fight at SummerSlam.

The full interview with Cody Rhodes is available now below.