Cody Rhodes Believes Pro Wrestling’s Future Is “Onwards And Upwards”

Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including the company’s recent success and the positive future of pro wrestling.

Rhodes said, “Well, with ESPN [deal] and where the industry is at, pro wrestling in general is only onwards and upwards, which is new because you have these peaks and valleys throughout wrestling history.”

He continued, “I’ve always loved it, but look at the Attitude Era, if you really look back at it, it’s actually a shorter time than we remember. The golden age of the 1980s — Macho and all that — was shorter than we remember. We’ve been cruising now for four or five years. [Dallas] WrestleMania, even the year prior to that, has been onwards and upwards. A lot of that has to do with Nick Khan coming on board with WWE … [he’s] a super genius.”

On if WWE can maintain its momentum:

“As long as this roster stays healthy, stays happy, stays cooking, it’s onwards and upwards. I think the heights for sports entertainment and pro wrestling, we’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Rhodes added, “So, as a kid who always loved it, always thought it was cool, the fact that other people think it’s cool now too makes my day.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.