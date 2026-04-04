Cody Rhodes Calls For ‘One And Done’ Match With Randy Orton

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on the Nikki & Brie Show to discuss various topics, including his desire for the WrestleMania match against Randy Orton to be a one-time event.

Rhodes said, “I’d like it to be one and done. I hope that doesn’t rain on anyone’s parade, but I’m getting tired of wrestling guys like… you get into these long-standing rivalries and you’re just like, you’re in there. I mean, me and [Seth Rollins] wrestled four times now. And more than that really, but like four, and I think took a great deal out of each other on the way. So I don’t know if that’s what I’m looking to do here, as much as want him to see me. That’s the hill in front of me.”

On his relationship with Orton:

“Like you said, it’s teacher student. But you have to ask like, did he really teach me everything? You know what I’m saying? Did he really teach me everything?”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)