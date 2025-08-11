Cody Rhodes Comments On Potential Third Match With Roman Reigns

During an appearance on the SI Media podcast, Cody Rhodes addressed the possibility of a third match against Roman Reigns following their showdowns at WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes said, “I’m very happy with what we put out there,” Rhodes said. “I always try to wax poetic about him. Anytime I’ve ever said something a little snarky, I guess it’s been more for entertainment. But I can tell you, that’s probably a very hard match to have happen.”

He continued, “But I could see it being very significant, it happening again. And for the fans who really make this all up… for that, you can’t just have two, you know? We split it. So that third exists.”

Rhodes added, “A lot of times, sometimes matches can go in the file of the greatest match that never happened. I’m certainly not adverse to it. I don’t know what his outlook on it is. We’re different than we were. And again, not adverse to it, because we’re split. He won one, I won the other.”

Check out the complete interview below: