Cody Rhodes Compares His First Reign As Undisputed WWE Champion To His Current

How does Cody Rhodes compare his first reign as Undisputed WWE Champion to his current?

Allow “The American Nightmare” to explain himself.

During an appearance on ESPN Get Up on Thursday morning to promote his title defense against Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN this Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN., the WWE Superstar compared his first and current title reigns.

“I think this time around, I’m really just trying to enjoy it,” Rhodes said. “I mean, I spent — no matter how you look at our industry, the suspension of disbelief — I spent my whole career chasing this one. And to get it the first time, it just felt like such pressure was on.”

Rhodes continued, “Now it’s just a good season of my life. Just had baby girl number two. The title in hand. I just want to enjoy it. Just have a good time. You know, let’s just all have a good time.”

Check out the complete Cody Rhodes on ESPN Get Up interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.