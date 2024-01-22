Cody Rhodes: “If I Haven’t Finished The Story By WWE 2K25, Don’t Put Me Anywhere Near It”

Cody Rhodes, who is featured on the cover of the WWE 2K24, did an interview with SI.com to discuss the video game.

Here is an excerpt:

“I put it up there with winning the Royal Rumble, I put it up there with headlining WrestleMania 39,” said Rhodes. “I want to go as far as I can go, and adding the 2K24 cover to that means a whole lot. This run has been like an out of body experience. Every day, something’s happening. Now it’s being on the cover of the 2K24 game. That’s out of body. So what does it feel like to be on the cover of WWE 2K24? I used to go to these arenas where I was lower or a mid-card guy. It’s different now. The merchandise stands are all selling ‘American Nightmare’ stuff. I always shoot for the moon, but you don’t always make it. This time, I landed. Again, these are the type of things that you think about as a little kid dreaming about becoming a wrestler. You want to be at WrestleMania, you want to be on Monday Night Raw. This is a dream. That’s what it feels like. I don’t want it to end.”

“The most exciting element of ‘finishing the story’ making it into 2K24 is that it’s all happening in real-time. I was just in a WrestleMania 39 ring basically replicating the saddest moment I’ve ever had in my career. In a wild way, it was also incredibly rewarding. I got to make the walk and main event a WrestleMania. Still, you have to win. That’s the whole point. That’s what is happening in real time. WrestleMania 39, I don’t want to say I shrunk under the lights, but it hit me harder than it hit Roman Reigns. Roman has been in those main events before. If anything, it motivated me further. It’s not just about being in the main event. It’s not about being happy to make the walk. You have to win. If I haven’t finished the story by WWE 2K25, don’t bring me back for the commercial, don’t put me on the cover, don’t put me anywhere near it. I won’t deserve it. But it’s fun that this is happening in real time, and we all get to experience it together.”