Cody Rhodes Names His Favorite Championship Belt

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes was a guest on the Double Coverage podcast, where he discussed several topics, including the “Big Gold” title.

Rhodes said, “Big Gold gets such an extra chapter when the nWo happens. Because I think people had kind of not — Big Gold doesn’t make it all the way to, it’s in everyone’s hearts now. People tell me all the time, ‘Oh, you should try and win the title and do Big Gold, because it’s the one you never had.’ And I don’t think they realize the NWA [Worlds Heavyweight] Title is technically Big Gold. That lineage is NWA, 10 Pounds [Of Gold] becomes Big Gold. But ‘nWO’ gave Big Gold another chapter. Because when they put ‘nWO’ on there and the disrespect — history being disrespected — that’s one that’s up there, hard to beat. The Winged Eagle in all its forms, hard to beat. Intercontinental Title, that’s another one. The NWA TV Title, the red and silver. Yeah, there’s some hitters.”

On his favorite championship title:

“So to me, my number one — and everyone’s going to go, ‘Ah!’ And they’ll think it’s such a a corporate answer: it’s the one I won. It’s the WWE Championship. Also too, in 10 years — complain all you want, in 10 years when these kids are talking about, ‘That’s my favorite title.’ It’s because it’s the one that they had; it’s the one they grew up with. You know, you see these merch reports at the end of the night, people love the old school little Velcro belts and it’s always the WWE Title. Always the Big Dub. And I get it’s a big — you know, people say, ‘Oh, it’s a walking billboard.’ Yeah, but it’s also it’s connected to people. It’s connected to John Cena; it’s connected to Roman Reigns. It’s connected to me, it’s connected. And I love that — I think time will tell that it’s a winner.”

On opinions of titles changing over time:

“The Spinner is a great example. The Spinner at the time — I don’t know if you remember, the Spinner was heavily panned and it was criticized. And today, when I did this big title presentation I remember people, ‘Oh, thank gosh he has the Spinner. They should do it for the Spinner.’ Where were you guys? Time will be it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.