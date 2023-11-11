Cody Rhodes Offers High Praise For JD McDonagh

What does CM Punk think of JD McDonagh?

“The American Nightmare” offered high praise for the friend of The Judgment Day during a recent interview with Gabby AF.

“He’s been one of the most impressive callups I feel from NXT, and I really wasn’t expecting it,” Rhodes said of McDonagh. “I didn’t have low expectations, I didn’t have high expectations. But that’s potentially a big-time player moving forward.”

Rhodes continued, “Again, could care less about him personally. His head’s giant. I mentioned the Funko pop thing. No doubt, it’s far beyond the size of his body. But probably gonna be a big-time player for WWE at some point.”

