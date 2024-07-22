Cody Rhodes On If He’d Change Anything About His WWE WrestleMania 40 Build

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famer DDP on a number of topics including the WrestleMania 40 build and how he wouldn’t change anything.

Rhodes said, “I know we could have made anything work in any direction we took it, however, I feel like if I had to do this all over again, I wouldn’t want anything to change. The story was different in terms of it wasn’t as simple as comes back to WWE, wins WWE Championship. There was things that needed to happen, individuals I needed to be in the ring with, people I needed to be around.”

“Also, the WWE audience, the wrestling audience, I have nothing but positive things to say about the fans ever. I can’t find a negative in anything that they do. But they didn’t have to respond to me the way that they did. You can set the booking or the matches that you’re in or the TV time that you get, these things we’re trying to lead the audience, but they could’ve fully rejected me. Here’s this guy, he went off and started his own company, he was real bitter about how he left, midcard, jobber, all of this, they really could’ve gone a different way with it and that wasn’t the case. Somebody asked me at Mania, why do you think [they’ve stuck with you] and the only thing I could tell them was that I think it resonated with them, my story is a real story. Wrestling is a suspension of disbelief, but when it’s real it’s just the best.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)