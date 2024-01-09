Cody Rhodes On The Rock And CM Punk Potentially Taking WrestleMania 40 Main Event Spots

Since The Rock’s surprise return to WWE a week ago on RAW, where he teased taking over as “The Head of the Table,” a phrase used by Roman Reigns during his mega run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, fans have been talking about the dream match finally happening at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes was expected to face Reigns for the title at this event in April, a rematch from WrestleMania 39 last year, when Reigns shockingly defeated Rhodes to retain the championship.

Nothing has been finalized or made official. Meanwhile, countless ideas and speculation have circulated about how the company could handle both matches.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes mentioned that he might not make it to the main event of WrestleMania for the second year in a row against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

“The Rock is The Great One–he’s still electrifying,” said Rhodes. “CM Punk is one of the greatest stars in the history of wrestling. I know what I’m up against. Look at the roster–it’s loaded with stars. But that doesn’t bother me. I’m not flinching. I’m not rooting against anyone else, I’m just working to make it happen.”

“The milestones keep building. We keep climbing to new levels. Now the question I keep asking myself is, ‘Who is the face of the place?’ That’s what I want. That’s another level I need to attain. Hopefully that starts at the Royal Rumble.”

Rhodes has already declared himself for this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match, while Reigns will defend his title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a fatal four-way match at the event.

