Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Wrestling Alongside His Father And Brother

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, known as “The American Nightmare,” spoke with ESPN about various topics, including his memories of his father, Dusty Rhodes, also known as “The American Dream,” and his final match.

Cody Rhodes said, “It was funny. Michelle McCool’s father is there. Because he was just a big Dusty fan, and they had a really great relationship. And I love that he came. It was like a luminary presence to see this moment with dad and this six-man tag. Maybe the only time we ever — yeah, this is probably the only six-man we ever did. What I remember that was funny was my dad was there to tell a story and have a good time… but Dustin was there to get like a full workout in and have an absolute 30-minute spectacle type match filled with high spots and action. So, he’s hitting the ropes so hard that you can hear them ping. And I remember my dad looked at me in the corner and just said, ‘Is he always like this?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, Dustin goes. He does not paint up for anything less than a full-blown go get ’em-type match.’ But it was really fun to see him watch Dustin, and then of course him and Dustin watch me.”

On sharing the ring with Dustin:

“You know, we’re apart in age, Dustin and I, 16 years. So, these moments we had together with Stardust and Goldust, and then of course Goldust with me, with Cody Rhodes, that that’s the most we’ve been able to be brothers. So, I really value these times. I didn’t know what I had, and now I do.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)