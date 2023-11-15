Cody Rhodes Opens Up With True Feelings About How WrestleMania 39 Went For Him

Until he gets where he’d like to get in WWE, “The American Nightmare” doesn’t know how to feel about the way things played out for him trying to “finish his story” at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

Cody Rhodes admitted this during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio.

“I’m being honest in a sense that, I don’t know how to feel about WrestleMania 39 until I get to where I’d like to get,” he said. “It’s a long road to get back. It’s a long road. You can catch me under my breath when I’m in the ring on Raw or at SummerSlam, I’ve been saying, ‘We’re on our way, we’re on our way.’ I even went as far as to say, when people might think it’s someone else, ‘it’s always been me.’”

He continued, “The truth is, those are just words. WrestleMania season, Royal Rumble season, WarGames ahead of us, that could be the hard times right there. That could be the most arduous path I’ve been on. I’ve focused on it show to show and the Cena [John Cena] model of ‘are we improving every outing, are they more into it every outing?’ That’s been my goal.”

