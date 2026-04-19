Cody Rhodes Removed From Event After WrestleMania Injuries

Cody Rhodes may have retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 Night One, but the physical toll of the match is already impacting his schedule.

WWE has officially removed Rhodes from a planned WWE World meet-and-greet appearance set for Sunday, April 19. Fans who purchased photo ops and autograph sessions were notified of the cancellation.

“Due to injuries sustained at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes is no longer able to make it to WWE World. Unfortunately, this means your photo op and/or autograph have been cancelled.”

The decision comes following a physically intense main event against Randy Orton, widely considered one of the most brutal WrestleMania main events in recent years.

The match featured multiple high-impact moments, including outside involvement from Pat McAfee and a table spot involving Jelly Roll. The closing stretch saw Rhodes visibly bloodied before delivering Cross Rhodes to secure the win.

After the bell, Orton launched a further attack, striking Rhodes with the championship and delivering a punt kick that left the champion laid out.

Rhodes was later reported to be in concussion protocol, with a severely swollen left eye noted during the post-show coverage.

At this time, the full extent of the injuries — and whether they will affect his upcoming in-ring schedule — remains unclear.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.