Cody Rhodes Says Dominik Mysterio ‘Oozes Charisma’

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on an episode of his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, to discuss various topics, including AAA Mega Champion and Judgment Day member “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Rhodes said, “Dom is like the one guy at work that I feel not cool around. I’ll have a necw watch or something and I’ll be like, ‘Hey Dom’ and he’s got a giant sky dweller on, which is a very nice fancy watch. He just oozes charisma. I also love the fact that Dom is training backwards. He knows psychology, he knows how to engage with fans, a live crowd. But the fundamentals have come after all of that, which is a little bit of how I was trained.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)