Cody Rhodes Shares Positive Update On Eye Injury

Cody Rhodes has provided an update on the eye injury he suffered during WrestleMania 42 — and the news appears to be the best-case scenario.

Rhodes took to Instagram Stories to reveal that doctors informed him he would not lose his eye following the injury sustained in his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Randy Orton.

“‘You won’t lose the eye’ has to be the most positive yet absurd thing I’ve ever heard in a doctor’s office,” Rhodes wrote.

According to reports, Rhodes was placed in concussion protocol as a precaution after the match, though there has been no indication of a concussion. Importantly, there was also no orbital bone fracture — an outcome that could have led to a lengthy absence from competition.

Despite the visible damage, Rhodes appeared on the Raw after WrestleMania in Las Vegas, sporting a heavily bruised eye but still actively involved in storyline developments.

During the show, Rhodes shared the ring with CM Punk, who had lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns the night before. The segment ended with Punk teasing a potential move into the Undisputed WWE Championship picture.

“You never know when a championship opportunity is just gonna fall out of the sky,” Punk said while eyeing Rhodes’ title.

Rhodes responded with a simple but direct message:

“Just say when.”

The exchange sets the stage for a possible high-profile program between the two, as Rhodes continues to recover while remaining firmly in the championship spotlight.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.