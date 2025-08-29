Cody Rhodes’ WWE TV Comeback Timed For Wrestlepalooza PLE

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has officially arrived in Australia to begin filming his role as Guile in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. Fellow WWE star Roman Reigns is expected to travel soon to begin his own filming commitments.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns and NJPW’s Hirooki Goto will both be filming imminently. Meltzer reported that Rhodes’ schedule will wrap up before September 20th, which lines up with WWE’s next major premium live event, Wrestlepalooza.

Meltzer said, “I was told that Rhodes and Reigns’ filming dates are noted the same and there is some crossover on dates both will be there but not a lot.”

The current plan calls for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza on September 20th.

Rhodes was recently written off WWE television after a storyline attack by McIntyre, explaining his absence while filming overseas. He and Brandi Rhodes just welcomed their second child, a daughter named Leilani Ella Runnels