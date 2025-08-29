Photo: Cody Rhodes And Brandi Rhodes Announce Birth Of Their Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, as the couple has welcomed their second child, a daughter named Leilani Ella Runnels.

Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to share the joyous news, posting a photo of the family’s hands together in celebration of the new arrival.

She stated, “Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love,” Brandi wrote. “Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️”

The Rhodes family welcomed their first daughter, Liberty, in July 2021.

Cody has recently been spotted in Australia, where he is preparing to begin filming his role as Guile in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie.

His filming schedule is expected to conclude before September 20, the date of WWE’s next premium live event, Wrestlepalooza. Previous reports have suggested that a WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre is being discussed for that show.