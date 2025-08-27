Competitors Announced For WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament

During Tuesday night’s episode of NXT following WWE NXT Heatwave, the four competitors for the Women’s Speed Championship Tournament were announced.

NXT General Manager Ava revealed that AAA’s Faby Apache, NXT’s Lainey Reid, SmackDown’s Candice LeRae, and TNA’s Xia Brookside will compete for a chance to face Sol Ruca for the Women’s Speed Championship at NXT No Mercy.

Ava also stated that Speed Championship matches will continue to be contested under Speed Rules, which include a five-minute time limit, while matches in the tournament will have a three-minute time limit.

Additionally, it was reported that the first match will feature LeRae battling Brookside on next week’s episode of NXT.