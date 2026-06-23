Complete ROH TV Spoilers From June 22 Taping

A Ring Of Honor taping was held on June 22 at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, FL.

The following are results from the 6/22 ROH on HonorClub taping:

– Amira Soul defeated Sofia Sivan

– Bishop Kaun defeated Royce Isaacs

– ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Outrunners defeated Beef & Premier Athletes to retain

– Billy Gunn, Brady Booker & Elijah Drago defeated Aaron Solo, Dante Casanova & Tome Filip

– Scorpio Sky & Top Flight defeated The Frat House

– Lethal Twist defeated The Colons & Serpentico

– Athena & Billie Starkz defeated Viva Van & Lacey Lane

– Beef & Premier Athletes defeated Keagan Garland, LJ Cleary & Aaron Dallas

– Zayda Steel defeated Cassie Lee

– AR Fox defeated Alan Angels

– Action Andretti defeated Alex Reynolds

– Mina Shirakawa & Queen Aminata defeated Kaci Lennox & Sahara Seven

– Hyan & Maya World defeated Robyn Renegade & Trish Adora

– Angelico defeated Tim Bosby

– Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Tommy Billington & Adam Priest defeated Shane Taylor Promotions

– ROH Television Champion Lio Rush defeated Lee Johnson to retain

– Pure rules match: Mance Warner defeated Matt Menard

– ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Steph De Lander ended in a no contest when Purrazzo needed to be helped to the back after taking a suplex on the outside.

– ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Bryan Keith to retain

– Tehuti Miles defeated LSG. Following this match, Shane Taylor Promotions approached Miles to recruit him.

– Dezmond Xavier defeated Brandon Cutler

– The Kingdom defeated The WorkHorsemen

– Alec Price & Jordan Oliver defeated Mason Madden & Mansoor

– Isla Dawn defeated Kelsey Raegan

– Satnam Singh defeated Bruss Hamilton

– Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz & The Von Erichs defeated Nathan Cruz & IL Cartello Grillo

– Main Man Oro defeated Mark Davidson

– Anthony Ogogo defeated Kiran Grey

– Hook defeated Nick Comoroto

– Juice Robinson & Ace Austin defeated Grizzled Young Veterans