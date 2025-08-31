Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (9/6/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max, which will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will air live coast-to-coast on TNT and HBO Max.

In a highly anticipated match, Jon Moxley of the Death Riders will face Daniel Garcia in a singles bout. This match was made official after Garcia issued a challenge, which was accepted by Wheeler Yuta on behalf of Moxley.

This matchup follows Moxley’s victory over Garcia on this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. At this time, this is the only match confirmed for the show.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.