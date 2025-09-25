Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/1/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be broadcast live from Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. This will be the show’s sixth anniversary episode.

In a Title vs. Streak Match, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, will defend his title against The Conglomeration’s Hologram.

The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli) will face AEW World Champion “Hangman” Page and The Opps (AEW World Trios Champions Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs) in a trios match.

Additionally, The Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir) will take on AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander and Darby Allin in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match. Fans can also look forward to the return of Jurassic Express, featuring “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus.

